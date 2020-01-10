First phase of Bishwa Ijtema begins today

Thousands of devotees from home and abroad have started to arrive on Ijtema ground situated on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi to take part in the second largest Muslim congregation of the world. -AA



The first phase of the 55th Bishwa Ijtema, the second largest congregation of the Muslims, will begin today (Friday) morning on the bank of Turag River at Tongi, on the outskirts of the city, amid tight security.





The first phase of the Ijtema will begin with 'Aam Bayan' (general sermons) by noted scholars after Fazr prayers that will end with Akheri Munajat (final prayers) on January12. The second phase of the Ijtema will begin on January 17 at the same venue and it is scheduled to end with Akheri Munajat on January 19.







President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday issued separate messages greeting the Muslim devotees all over the world on the occasion of the Bishwa Ijtema and wished all success of this year's congregation.





All preparations for the Ijtema, including setting up pandel, stage, floating bridge over the Turag river and toilets have been completed. Gas, electricity and water connections were given to the Ijtema ground.





State Minister for Religious Affairs Advocate Sheikh Md Abdullah inaugurated a medical camp of Hamdard free of cost on the Ijtema-ground.







State Minister for Youth and Sports Md Jahid Ahsan Rasel, Religious Affairs Secretary Md Nurul Islam, Gazipur City Corporation Mayor Jahangir Alam, Deputy Commissioner SM Tariqul Islam and Tablig Jamaat's senior leaders were present on the occasion. They also visited the Ijtema ground to oversee the overall situation of the Ijtema compound.





Meanwhile, thousands of devotees from home and abroad has started to throng the Ijtema ground to take part in the religious event seeking divine blessings of the Almighty Allah.





Tablig Jamaat has been organising the Ijtema at this venue since 1967. However, the Ijtema is held in two phases since 2011 to ease the accommodation problem.





Besides, foolproof security measures have been taken to hold the three-day Biswa Ijtema in a peaceful manner where 12 thousands law enforcers will remain vigilant on its ground.





A total of 15 gates and eight control rooms of different law enforcement agencies have been set up to monitor the overall activities of the Tongi Ijtema.According to the sources, 15 watch towers of police and 10 others for RAB have also been set up to ensure over all security of the devotees.







Special measures have also been taken to ensure uninterrupted electricity and water supply during the Ijtema time.Around 3.54 lakh gallons of fresh water will be supplied everyday through 13 deep tube-wells and 60 trucks will be engaged round the clock in removing garbage from the Ijtema ground.





A total of 175 gas burner stoves, six telephone sets and two hotline numbers were set up to provide cooking facilities for foreign devotees at the Ijtema compound and 45 healthcare centers have been set up at different parts of the venue along with first aid and other treatment facilities to provide healthcare services to the devotees.





Bangladesh Railways (BR) has launched three-day special train services on several destinations for the devotees participating in the congregation.





