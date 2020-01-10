Quader's remark on 28 lakh taka watch

AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader



A Sweden-based news portal has reported that one of the wristwatches of Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader costs 28 lakh 86 thousand taka. However, Obaidul Quader has informed that he did not buy the wristwatch. Rather it was received as a gift, he added.





Obaidul Quader made this remark on Thursday in the Secretariat while speaking to journalists. He said, "I did not buy any of my wristwatches. People go abroad and bring me gifts when they come back."





Obaidul Quader further said, "For God's sake, my expensive clothes are not bought by me. Some people who love me present me these things as gifts." He stated, "What can I do if people present me gifts? I don't meet any contractors. I don't receive anything from them."







Obaidul Quader commented that he turned down the proposal of contractors who wanted to pay him money during the election. "The Prime Minister gave me money for my election. I did not have to take money from anybody else."

