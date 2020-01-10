'No cabinet reshuffle before city polls'



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday said there is no possibility of reshuffle in cabinet before the upcoming Dhaka city elections. "There is no possibility of cabinet reshuffle before the upcoming city polls. Besides, I want to say that it's the jurisdiction of the prime minister.







She can reshuffle the cabinet anytime. But I've no news that cabinet will be reshuffled soon," he said. He said this while speaking at a press briefing on contemporary affairs at the conference room of the Road Transport and Bridges Ministry in the capital.







Responding to a question, Quader said, "I have already said that this is a routine issue which falls within the prime minister's remit. But I don't think there will be an expansion or reshuffling of the cabinet ahead of the Dhaka city corporations' polls."





Decisions on the fates of certain cabinet members who were handed posts in the Awami League also rests with the prime minister, he added. "We will do whatever she thinks is best. That is final. We will all accept her decisions. I will step down if she asks me to do so. This isn't really an issue."







Addressing questions raised over the suitability of certain ministers for their respective jobs, Quader said, "On the whole, we are accountable to the people. But we are also personally accountable to the prime minister. She is assessing the performance of each ministry.





"You know that 10 senior secretaries have left offices. They have been replaced by new secretaries -- each of whom have been given different responsibilities. The prime minister is monitoring everyone's performances. She will make changes and distribute duties accordingly."





The Dhaka North and Dhaka South city corporations are set to go to elections on January 30.About the ongoing US-Iran conflict, he said analysts predicted that there would be a global economic meltdown following the crisis. If the price of fuel soars, Bangladesh will be affected too, he said, adding "We do not want to see any war. We want to see peaceful solution."





Leave Your Comments