UK welcomes 'Mujib Borsho'



British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Robert Chatterton Dickson has welcomed the "Mujib Borsho" by recalling a historic occasion for the UK-Bangladesh friendship.





High Commissioner Robert Dickson said Bangabandhu's visit to London laid the foundation of UK-Bangladesh partnership and friendship between the people of the two countries. He said the UK has since been a critical partner of an independent Bangladesh seeking peace and prosperity for her people.







On January 8, 1972, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had a stopover in London after his release from the then West Pakistan.







Bangabandhu chose to go to the UK when asked where he wanted to go to on his way back to Bangladesh. On the night of 8 January, Bangabandhu met then British Prime Minister Sir Edward Heath at 10 Downing Street, who had cut his holiday short to welcome Bangabandhu to the UK.







"I am delighted that this historic journey will be re-enacted on 10 January to launch Mujib Borsho," said the British High Commissioner in a video message adding that he looks forward to seeing this for himself on the invitation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.







The High Commissioner said Prime Minister Heath recalled the historic meeting by saying in the UK Parliament, "When Sheikh Mujib came to see me at No. 10, I explained to him that our policy was to try to get good relations between the three countries of the Indian sub-continent… we would do our utmost to help Bangladesh in the present situation."





"As one of the first countries to recognise Bangladesh as an independent nation on 4 February 1972, the UK influenced quick recognition by other Commonwealth and Western countries," he said.High Commissioner Robert Dickson said 48 years of the UK-Bangladesh partnership have passed. "The ties between our two countries remain close and robust."





He said as they look to celebrate 50 years of Bangladesh as an independent nation, the UK looks forward to continuing to extend people-to-people relationships for the next 50 years and beyond.





