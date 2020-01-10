Case filed against Dr Yunus



A case has been filed against Nobel laureate economist Dr Muhammad Yunus over breach of labor law. Labor Inspector Tariqul Islam lodged this case on 5 January with the Third Labor Court of Dhaka. According to the case, Dr. Muhammad Yunus violated ten regulations of labor law.





Tariqul Islam informed that another three people have been accused over the case besides Dr Muhammad Yunus. The court is supposed to give further directives on this case on Sunday.





The other three persons who have been sued over this case are Najneen Sultana, Abdul Hye Khan and Gouri Shankar who are Managing Director, Director and Deputy General Manager of Grameen Communications respectively.





Allegations stated in the case show that Labor Inspector Tariqul Islam visited Grameen Communi-cations on 10 October 2019 to inspect the organization. At that time he found that ten regulations of the labor law were flouted.





Another Labor Inspector inspected Grameen Communications on 30 April 2019 when some faults were identified. Grameen Communications sent a clarification over the matter but it was not satisfactory.







It was informed to Grameen Communications on 28 October 2019.The case was filed against Grameen Communications as the company did not submit reply to the authorities concerned within the given deadline.





Leave Your Comments