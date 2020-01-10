'National unity must to sustain progress'

President Abdul Hamid delivering his inaugural speech at the first session of parliament of 2020 on Thursday. -AA



President Abdul Hamid has called upon everyone to build up national unity to sustain peace and progress in Bangladesh. He appreciated the role of the government in the continuation of democratic practice in the country.





Abdul Hamid said that it is essential for people of all walks of life irrespectively to pack hands for the country's uninterrupted socio-economic advancement and to establish and retain rule of law. He made these remarks on Thursday while delivering his speech at the beginning of the first session of parliament in 2020.





Abdul Hamid conveyed thanks and appreciation to the Election Commission officials, the Armed Forces, the law and order forces, media agencies and all other concerned functionaries for their enormous work which made it possible to hold the eleventh parliamentary election in a free, fair and impartial manner on 30 December 2018.





Abdul Hamid said that Parliament is the hub of the hopes and desires of the nation. He urged the ruling party and the opposition fronts to play their roles effectively for the betterment of Bangladesh.





Abdul Hamid paid tribute to the memory of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman recalling Bangabandhu's unflinching dedication and bravery through which Bangladesh became independent in 1971.







Abdul Hamid also paid homage to four national leaders Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, M Mansur Ali and AHM Quamruzzaman.The opposition parties will have to work in a constructive way to constitute transparency, accountability, human rights and good







governance, Abdul Hamid stated. The President made references to different cases like 21st August grenade attacks, Holey Artisan assault, BDR mutiny and some other sensational cases the prosecution of which have been meanwhile accomplished.





Abdul Hamid applauded the government's drive against narcotics, corruption, casinos and religious extremism. The government's zero tolerance policy over these issues has been admired at home and abroad, he added.





Abdul Hamid said that the settlement of marine boundary with India and Myanmar is a milestone achievement for Bangladesh. He spoke high of the development programs which have been completed and the infrastructural projects which are currently under construction.







Abdul Hamid praised the way the country is being led towards prosperity under the firm leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He also referred to some of the prestigious awards Sheikh Hasina has won from different international organizations. Bangladesh has become a development role model in the present world, the President told the audiences.





Abdul Hamid talked about the ongoing construction of Metro Rail and expressed hope that the accomplishment of this project would facilitate, speed up and ease the life of the city dwellers.





He said that Bangabandhu's birth centenary is going to be celebrated in 2020. He laid emphasis on spreading the ideology of Bangabandhu and disseminating the spirit of the Liberation War of 1971 throughout the country.







Abdul Hamid asserted that the country will have to be driven forward upholding the ideals of Bangabandhu to build up the Golden Bengal that Bangabandhu had dreamed of.





Abdul Hamid said that Bangladesh is going to celebrate the golden jubilee of its independence in 2021. He also said that Bangladesh has meanwhile graduated from the least developed countries (LDC) and emerged as a developing one.





The parliament session began at 4 pm on Thursday being presided over by Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Choudhury. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Opposition Leader Rawshan Ershad were present at that time among other dignitaries.The Parliamentarians congratulated President Abdul Hamid at the end of his speech.





