PM pays homage to Bangabandhu





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Friday paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the Historic Homecoming Day of the architect of the country's independence.





She paid the homage by placing wreaths at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi in the morning.





After laying the wreaths, the Prime Minister stood there in solemn silence for

some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the great leader of the country.





Flanked by ministers and central leaders of the party, Sheikh Hasina, also the President of Bangladesh Awami League, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of her party.





Sheikh Rehana, the youngest daughter of the Father of the Nation, senior leaders of Awami League, including Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Matia Chowdhury, Obaidul Quader, Dr Abdur Razzaque, Shajahan Khan, Dr Hasan Mahmud, Dr Dipu Moni, Bahauddin Nasim, Advocate Yusuf Hossain, Barrister Biplob Barua as well as leaders of its different associate bodies were present.





Later, the leaders of Awami League’s associate bodies, including Jubo

League, Chhatra League, Sramik League, Mohila Awami League, Swechchhasebak League, Jubo Mohila League, Krishak League, Dhaka city AL and other socio-cultural organisations laid wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu.





Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh via London and New Delhi on January 10 in 1972, after long captivity in Pakistani jail.





Since then, the nation observes the day as the Homecoming Day of theFather of the Nation.





