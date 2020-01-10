Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day being observed





The historic Homecoming Day of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman is being observed across the country on Friday.





On January 10, 1972, Bangabandhu had returned to independent and sovereign Bangladesh after over nine and a half months of captivity in a Pakistan jail.





Bangabandhu was subjected to inhuman torture in the jail where he had been counting moments for the execution of his death sentence that was pronounced in a farcical trial.





Bangabandhu inspired the Bangalee nation. He was the inspiration of the freedom fighters.





Under his undaunted leadership, the Bangalee nation earned the ultimate victory through the nine-month Liberation War in 1971. The defeated Pakistani rulers were finally compelled to release Bangabandhu from jail. The victory of the Bangalees attained its fulfillment with his release.





This year the observance of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day is very significant as the nation is going to celebrate the great leader’s year-long birth centenary programmes from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021. The government has already declared ‘Mujib Year’.





The ‘Mujib Borsho’ will be followed by the golden jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence in 2021.





The countdown for the birth centenary celebration will begin at Tejgaon Airport from the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu. After arrival of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the venue at 4:30 pm, audience will see a historic moment - symbolic aircraft landing of the homecoming of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman.





AL leaders will attend the countdown programme.





The ruling Awami League, its associate and front organisations and various socio-political organisations have drawn up elaborate programmes to mark the day.





The day’s programme started with hoisting of the national and party flags at the AL central office, BangabandhuBhaban, and party offices across the country around 6:30am.





AL leaders and workers placed wreaths at the portrait of Bangabandhu at Bangabandhu Bhaban in the city’s Dhanmondi at 7 am.





Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.





In his message the President said,“ The present government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the illustrious daughter of Bangabandhu, has been making untiring efforts for the progress and development of the country. In the meantime, Bangladesh is now being considered worldwide as a 'role model' for its development in various sectors including education, health, agriculture, information technology, empowerment of women etc.”





He said he is confident that with this pace of development, Bangladesh will become a developed country by 2041.





In his message president urged all to take the pledge to continue the advancement of our country by implementing the unfinished tasks of the great leader imbued with the spirit of war of liberation.





In another message, the Prime Minister said, “Bangladesh and UNESCO will jointly celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu next year. We have been tirelessly working to make Bangladesh a middle-income country by 2021, and a developed-prosperous one by 2041.”





In her message, she also called upon all to perform their due responsibilities from their respective positions to accelerate development, uphold democracy and establish good governance frustrating all sorts of conspiracy against democracy and the government being imbued with the spirit of the Liberation War.









