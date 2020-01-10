UP member stabbed dead in Jhenaidah





A Union Parishad (UP) member was stabbed to death by some miscreants at Mandarbaria in Maheshpur upazila on Thursday night.





The deceased was identified as Swapan Hossain, 30, a member of No 7 ward and son of Amzad Ali of the upazila.





A group of miscreants stabbed Swapan indiscriminately over previous enmity when he was standing in front of his house around 9:30 pm, leaving him dead on the spot, said additional superintendent of Police Milu Mia Biswas.





Milton Mia, brother of Swapan, was slightly injured while he was trying to save his brother.

