‘Mujib Year’ countdown begins today





The people of Bangladesh will create another milestone by gathering together and launching the countdown to start the ‘Mujib Year’ at Tejgaon Airport on Friday as January 10 marks the triumphant return of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman to a liberated Bangladesh.





After the arrival of Bangabandhu’s daughter Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the venue at 4:30pm, the audience will see a historic moment -- the landing of a aircraft symbolising the homecoming of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibbur Rahman.





There will be projection of light from the aircraft amid gun salute apart from symbolic reception and guard of honour.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will deliver speech formally inaugurating the Mujib Year countdown and unveiling the logo.





The mega celebration marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman engaging the international community will begin on March 17, 2020.





The government is giving much focus on its efforts to successfully hold a series of programmes marking the ‘Mujib Year’ at home and abroad keeping global focus on Rohingya issue unchanged for their early repatriation.





Some 2,000 guests and 10,000 spectators will be invited to join the programme, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said on January 1. Spectators are registering their names online.





The countdown clocks will be set up at 28 spots in 12 city corporations, at 53 districts and at Tungipara and Mujibnagar.





Bangladesh has received a long list of global leaders to become part of a series of programmes during the ‘Mujib Year’ the countdown of which begins on January 10, creating another milestone in Bangladesh history.





Global Guests





Indian Prime Minister NarendraModi, Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) DrYousef A Al-Othaimeen, former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee, former Indian National Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, Bhutanese King JigmeKhesarNamgyelWangchuck and former Unesco Director General Irina Bokova are among the global leaders.









Year-long Programmes





Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina announced that March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021 would be celebrated as the the ‘Mujib Year’ across the country to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.





Year-long programmes at home and abroad will be observed with the participation of the mass people at the government and party levels apart from engagement from Bangladesh’s foreign friends.





The ‘MujibBorsho’ will be followed by the golden jubilee celebrations of the country’s independence in 2021.





Chief coordinator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh MujiburRahman Birth Centenary Celebration National Implementation Committee is Dr Kamal Abdul NaserChowdhury.





DrMomen said the government wants to spread the ideals of Bangabandhu across the world and Bangladesh’s 77 missions abroad have taken 261 programmes, including introduction of Bangabandhu chair in a number of universities abroad and naming roads after Bangabandhu.





He said Bangladesh will make its stronger presence in Pakistan having the biggest mission in size and setting up a mural of Bangabandhu there.





Rebranding Bangladesh





The Foreign Minister said Bangladesh will be branded anew across the world highlighting significant successes it made in the past years. “We’ll brand Bangladesh abroad positively with our achievements. It’s a land of opportunity and a vibrant economy.”





He said Bangladesh is also a model of peace as Bangladesh has been resolving problems with its neighbours peacefully.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said they would put emphasis on good team work and working closely with Bangladesh missions abroad to uphold the progress across the world. “We’ve many works ahead. We’re chalking out many events.”





Highlighting Bangladesh’s economic progress over the past years, the Foreign Secretary said the world now expects Bangladesh’s leadership in many areas or looks at Bangladesh for taking the leadership role.





President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have issued separate messages on the occasion.

Leave Your Comments