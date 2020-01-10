DNCC, DSCC polls: Symbols allocated among mayoral aspirants





The Election Commission (EC) on Friday allocated symbols among the mayoral candidates of the upcoming Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections scheduled to be held on January 30.





Returning Officer Abul Kashem distributed the symbols among the mayoral candidates of DNCC election at 9:30 am at the National Institute of Local Government (NILG) in the city’s Agargaon area.





Awami League candidate Atiqul Islam got ‘Boat’ while BNP aspirant Tabith Awal received 'Paddy Sheef' symbols.





Meanwhile, Returning Officer Abdul Baten allotted electoral symbols to the mayoral candidates of the DSCC election at Muktijuddha Sadeque Hossain Khoka Community Centre at Gopibagh in the city.





Awami League mayoral candidate Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was allocated 'boat' symbol while BNP aspirant Ishraque Hossain 'Paddy Sheef' symbol.





Besides, Mohammad Saifuddin of Jatiya Party got ‘Plough’ symbol, Abdur Rahman of Islami Andolan ‘Hand fan’, Bahrane Sultan Bahar of National People’s Party(NPP) ‘Mango’, Akteruzzaman alias Ayatullah of Bangladesh Congress ‘Green coconut’ and Abdus Samad Sujan of Gano Front ‘fish”.

