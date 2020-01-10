Fifty dengue patients being treated at hospitals





Fifty dengue patients, including 43 in the capital, are being treated at hospitals across the country.





Six new dengue patients were hospitalized in the last 24 hours till 8am in the capital on Friday, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) in its regular update.





The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) received 266 reports of dengue-related deaths. It reviewed 263 of them and confirmed 164 deaths last year, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said in its regular update.





It said 101,354 people were hospitalized with dengue in the country last year. Of them, 101,037 made full recovery.





