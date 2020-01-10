Will move on with light of victory given by Bangabandhu: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday said the government wants to move ahead with the torch of victory that has been given by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by liberating the country after a 24-year struggle.

"We want to advance in the future keeping with us the light of victory that he handed over to us," she said while formally inaugurating the nationwide countdown of the ceremony at a coloaurful programme at the National Parade Square and unveiling the ‘Logo’ of ‘Mujib Borsho’.

Bangabandhu’s birth centenary will be celebrated from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021.

Sheikh Hasina said the government wants to make Bangladesh free from hunger and poverty, and a developed and prosperous one as dreamt by the Father of the Nation. "This Bangladesh will be there in the world arena with its head held high and with its dignity," she said.

Sheikh Hasina, also the chief of ruling Awami League, said there was a dark chapter in the country after the brutal assassination of the Father of the Nation.

She urged all to remain alert so that the dark era never casts its shadow over the people of this country again. "On this day, I hope that people will build Golden Bangladesh of the Father of the Nation and place it in a dignified position in the world arena."

The Prime Minister, also the eldest daughter of the Father of the Nation, said the country is now journeying towards bright light. "InsahAllah, we’ll build the Bangladesh that was the dream of the Father of the Nation. That’s our conviction," she said.

She said it was very much regretful that where the Pakistani occupational forces could not kill Bangabandhu with their repeated attempts, he gave his life within three and a half years after the independence of the country when he was taking the war-ravaged country towards development.

"The spirit and history of the Liberation War were erased, Joy Bangla slogan was banned, and March 7 speech of the Father of the Nation was banned. Today, that speech got recognition as world document by UNESCO, it attained its position in the world document," she said.

Sheikh Hasina said without the Father of the Nation, Bangladesh could not be an independent country while the Bangalee nation could not get its dignity and self-identity as an independent nation.

"We got out victory on December 16, it is true, but at that time everyone thought that the independence remained unfulfilled and it was not complete. The people of this country eagerly awaited the homecoming of their leader," she said.

She mentioned that when Bangabandhu returned to his beloved motherland on January 10, 1972 thousands of people gathered at the airport (now the national parade square) to welcome their great leader.

"They tried to forget their pain of loss of their dear ones by greeting their most loved leader," she said.

The Prime Minister said that January 10 is a very important day for the people of Bangladesh. "On this day we got back the great leader who sacrificed his whole life for the people of this country," she said.

She mentioned that Bangabandhu spent the most valuable times of his life in jail for speak for the distressed people of Bangladesh.



"He dedicated his whole life for the people of this country, his only dream was that the people of this country will get food, cloths, education, treatment and developed life," she said.