Seminar on ITEE held at CUB

Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) organized a seminar titled 'Importance and Impact of ITEE' on Wednesday at CUB auditorium. -AA



School of Science and Engineering, Canadian University of Bangladesh (CUB) jointly with Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC), with a view to targeting Japanese market, organized a seminar on 'Importance and Impact of ITEE' on Wednesday at CUB auditorium.







Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat, Founder Chairman, Board of Trustees graced the program as Chief Guest. Prof Dr Mohammad Mahfuzul Islam, PEng, Vice Chancellor, chaired the seminar.







Akihiro Shoji, JICA expert was present as guest of honor while Md Golam Sarwar, Project Director, BCC delivered the keynote. Dr MD Shahrukh Adnan Khan, FERC, Associate Professor& Dean (Acting), School of Science and Engineering, Head of EEE Department and Director of Innovation and Commercialization Center moderated the program.



