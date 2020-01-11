JS session to continue till February 18

The Business Advisory Committee of the House is seen at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban. -AA



The 6th session of the 11th Jatiya Sangsad that began on Friday will continue till February 18. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee of the House at the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair. However, the Speaker can change the duration of the session, if necessary.





Committee members Leader of the House and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, leader of the opposition Begum Raushon Ershad, Tofail Ahmed, Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim, Obaidul Quader, Rashed Khan Menon, Hasanul Haq Inu, Md Fazle Rabbi Miah, Anisul Huq, Ghulam Muhammed Quader, Anisul Islam Mahmud and Noor-E-Alam attended the meeting. The meeting also decided that the House would sit at 4 pm every working day.







However, the session will remain adjourned on January 12 for the Akheri Munajat (final prayer) of the first phase of the Bishwa Ijtema, reports BSS.The committee also decided to hold a special session on March 22-23 on the occasion of the 'Mujib Year' marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





The meeting was informed that the JS will launch the Mujib Year's programmes on March 19 on the occasion of National Children Day on March 17. Besides, all lawmakers will join the special session on March 22 after paying tributes to Bangabandhu by placing wreath at Bangabandhu's portrait at Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi 32 in the city.





The committee was informed that along with the previous three indisposed of public bill notices, fresh four have been received for placing before this session. However, there are also two more previous private bill notices for the session.

Senior secretary of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan and officials concerned were present.





