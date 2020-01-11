Maiden convocation of JnU today



The maiden convocation of Jagannath University (JnU) will be held at Dhupkhola ground of the capital today (Saturday). University authorities have chalked up a grand preparation marking the auspicious event.





President Abdul Hamid will preside over the convocation while Emeritus Professor Dr Arun Kumar Basak will attend it as the convocation speaker and Minister of Education Dr Dipu Moni (MP) as chief guest.







A total of 18,317 graduates have registered for attending the convocation. Among them, some 11,877 are to get their graduation certificates, alongside 4,829 postgraduates, 11 Masters of Philosophy (MPhil) and 6 doctorates (PhD). Apart from them, 1,574 students will receive their certificates for evening programs.





Abdul Kuddus, a student of Anthropology from 2008-2009 academic sessions, who received his hon's and masters degree and now a teacher of this department, said, "It's another opportunity to rejuvenate old memories of the campus after a very long period of waiting for the convocation."





Vice Chancellor Professor Mizanur Rahman said, "It had not been possible to arrange the convocation because of various complexities."However, we'll make it a successful event with the assistance of teachers and students, he added.









---Minar Al Hasan

