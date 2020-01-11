DCC polls: Symbols allocated among mayoral aspirants

Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is seen conducting his election campaign on Friday. -AA



The returning officers of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) allocated electoral symbols to 13 mayoral candidates for the upcoming city polls slated for January 30.





Of the 13 candidates, seven from Dhaka south and six from north city corporations got the symbols.Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for DNCC Atiqul Islam was given `Boat' symbol while BNP nominated mayoral candidate Tabith Awal got `Sheaf of Paddy'.





Besides, Communist Party nominated candidate Sajedul Huq Rubel got symbol `sickle', Pragatishil Ganotantrik Party (PDP) candidate Shain Khan got `Tiger', Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Sheikh Mohammad Fazle Bari Masud got `Hand Fan' and National People's Party (NPP) nominated candidate Ansisul Haq Dulal received `Mango' as poll symbols, reports BSS.





The symbols were allocated at DNCC returning officer Md Abul Kashem's office at Agargaon in the city. Other mayoral candidates of DSCC received their symbols from returning officer Abdul Baten. Awami League nominated mayoral candidate for DSCC Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh was given poll symbol `Boat' while BNP nominated mayoral candidate Ishraq Hossain got `sheaf of paddy'.





Jatiya Party nominated candidate Haji Mohammad Saifuddin Milon got `plough', Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Abdur Rahman got `Hand Fan', National People's Party (NPP) Bahrane Sultan got `Mango', Bangladesh Congress nominated candidate Akter-Uzzaman Ayatullah got `Coconut' and Jatiya Gana Front candidate Abdus Samad Sujon got `Fish' as electoral symbols





