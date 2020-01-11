Sand lifting threatens 3 Meghna bridges in Ashuganj

Three major bridges in Ashuganj facing grave danger of collapsing due to illegal sand lifting adjacent to protection embankment of the Meghna River. Residents of Ashuganj urge authorities to put a stop on unauthorized sand lifting. -AA



Some local influential people are running at least 10 illegal landing stations just beside two railway bridges and a highway bridge over the Meghna in Ashuganj of the district while a massive syndicate of illegal sand traders have set pipelines by cutting roads in the area.The act poses serious threat to the three important state-owned structures -





President Zillur Rahman Railway Bridge, Shaheed Habildar Abdul Halim Railway Bridge and Syed Nazrul Islam Highway Bridge, but the authorities concerned are yet to take any noticeable steps, alleged locals.





"Some ruling party leaders have built seven bamboo structures as landing stations beside the pillars of the bridges. Handsome amounts of money are daily exchanged for loading and unloading of barges and trawlers at the illegal stations," said an official of Ashuganj port, on condition of anonymity."Anchoring and movement of goods-laden boats beside pillars of the three bridges pose threat of serious damage anytime," the official said.





Visiting the area on Thursday, the correspondent found seven bamboo-made structures built adjacent to the three bridges for using as landing stations while thick iron pipes have been set by cutting river protection embankment and roads for supplying sand to different villages. Only a little away, three other landing stations have been built.





"Thick pipes for carrying sand, set up after cutting different roads including Station Road and Bazar Road, can be seen in over a three-kilometer stretch of area in the upazila," said Nur Ali, dweller of Alamnagar village.Such pipes have also been taken by cutting the road in front of the office of the upazila nirbahi officer (UNO).





Ibrahim Mollah, president of Ashuganj Ferryghat Paribahan Thikadar Samity, said Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) is in charge of monitoring the river area but they are remaining silent about the illegal landing stations, which are some 50 metres from the local BIWTA office.





Rumel Munshi, general secretary of the association, said the upazila administration and BIWTA know very well who the illegal occupiers are and so, they are expected to take action in this regard.





Md Asaduzzaman, assistant director of BIWTA, refuted the allegation of taking any 'monthly benefits' from anyone and said, "We have collected names of some illegal station builders and a general diary has been filed with Ashuganj Police Station.







Case will also be filed soon against the perpetrators."Contacted, Ashuganj UNO Md Nazimul Haider said, "I am unware about the matter. I will conduct an inquiry and take immediate action if there is any illegal occupation."









---Golam Sarwar, Ashuganj, AA







