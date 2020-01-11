DS visits BARI's Post-harvest Division

Deputy Secretaty of Agriculture Ministry Sharifa Ahmed visiting the Post-harvest Technology Division of Bangladesh Rice Research Institute in Gazipur on Thursday. -AA



The Deputy Secretary (IC-1) of the Ministry of Agriculture Sharifa Ahmed has visited the AFACI-APPT, Bangladesh activities at the Postharvest Technology Division (PHTD) of Bangladesh Agriculture Research Institute (BARI), Gazipur today (Thursday, January 9, 2020). She also met BARI Director General Dr. Abul Kalam Azad at the latter's office.





During her visit, she exchanged her opinion and talked about the project duration, project plan, yearly activities, processing techniques and marketing opportunity of the 'green jackfruit vegetable meat products.'

Chief Scientific Officer and Head of the PHTD and the Program Director (PD) Md. Hafizul Khan said there is a great opportunity to process the green jackfruit like ready to cook and ready to eat by preserving in both drying and frozen technique.





The PD also argued that the ministry may approve the training program in their program so that the researchers can take initiative to disseminate their findings at least the growing area of the Jackfruit. Senior Scientific Officer of the PHTD Dr. Mohammad Mainudin Molla was present on the occasion.











--, Gazipur





