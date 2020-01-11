2000 bigha land turned into ponds at Tarash

Agricultural land being turned into ponds in Tarash upazila of Sirajganj thus creating massive water-logged state. Farmers urge authorities to take necessary steps to prevent this. -AA



About two thousand of bighas of arable lands have been turned into fish ponds across Tarash upazila in Sirajganj district over the one year.The practice is continuing, as water-logging situation in the area is its worst level, damaging crops worth about Tk 7 crore. As a result, the region's food security is under threat.





If authorities concerned do not take immediate steps, the situation might worsen, agriculture officials predicted.Recently, about 2000 bighas of crops at different areas of the upazila have been turned into ponds, source at Tarash upazila Agreculture office.





Meanwhile, more than 1000 farmers, who were directly affected due to the water-logging crisis, have sent written urge to the high officials of upazila and district administration seeking necessary measures to control the unplanned digging of crops land as fish ponds.







While visiting different areas including Mohisluti, Bashbariya, Bhait, Kawrail Dobila,Tarash Sadar ,Golta, Bowaliy, Solapara and Naogaon under the upazila, the AA correspondent found that the farmers in those areas are turning their fields into ponds.





More than 50 farmers and businessman including Abdul Momin, Sojab Ali, Abdul Zobbar, Nurul Islam,Hellel Ahmed, Mojnu Shekh, Rahaman Ali, Ramzan Ali and Zahir Ali in those areas told the Asian Age recently 10 big ponds have been dug in those areas under the influence of local powerful people.







In this connection Lutfunnaher Luna, Tarash upazila Agriculture officer said if these unplanned digging of ponds goes on, the cropland would be reduced and acute food shortage would be created in future.





Some farmers have dug ponds of different sizes for pisciculture and some have taken lease of land for 5 to 10 years for the same purpose, he added. Tarash Upazila Ac-Land and Acting Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Obaydulla said, stern action will be taken per rules immediately.







---Sirajul Islam Shishir, Sirajganj, AA

