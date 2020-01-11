AL MP Mozammel Hossain dies



Dr Mozammel Hossain, a lawmaker from Bagerhat-4 and the president of Bagerhat District Awami League, passed away early Friday. He was 80. He breathed his last at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) Hospital (BSMMU) in the capital, while undergoing treatment at the hospital, family sources said.







Dr Mozammel was admitted to the hospital when he suddenly fell sick on January 4. He is survived by only son Mahmud Hossain, a professor of Khulna University, and a host of relatives and admirers.







He was buried at the family graveyard last afternoon after namaz-e-janazas at the South Plaza of the Parliament Bhaban, Bagerhat Stadium and AC Laha Pilot High School premises in Morrelganj respectively.







Dr Mozammel was elected the MP of Bagerhat-1 in 1991 and Bagerhat-4 for five times in 1996, 2008, 2014 and 2018.He was state minister for Social Welfare and Women and Children Affairs Ministry in 1996.







