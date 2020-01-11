SAU recruitment test postponed amid protest



The authorities of Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU) halted recruitment tests scheduled for Friday and Saturday amidst protests by students and staff.





The staff went on strike on Thursday noon demanding more facilities while students joined them protesting against recruitment tests scheduled to be held on Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day, reports UNB.







At one stage, they confined Vice-Chancellor Matiar Rahman Howlader at his office. He was freed around 12:30am on Friday after he assured the protesters of meeting their demands.







Badrul Islam Shoeb, registrar of the university, told the protesters that the authorities postponed the written tests. Besides, demands raised by the university staff will be met gradually.Later, the public relations office of the university issued a handout in this regard.







