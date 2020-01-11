Bangladesh exports ships to India

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi and Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das were at a ceremony marking the handing over of two cargo ships manufactured in Bangladesh to India's Jindal Steel Works in Chattogram on Friday. -AA



Two more cargo ships made in Bangladesh have been exported to India. Western Marine Shipyard Limited handed over the ships -- JSW Lohagarh and JSW Sinhgad -- to Jindal Steel Works (JSW) in Chattogram on Friday.





Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest at the program while Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das was preset as special guest. In March, 2015, JSW gave Western Marine Shipyard work orders for building four ships of 8000DWT capacity.





The contract price for each vessel is USD 6,215,000 (total value of four ships: USD 24,860,000), The first pair -- JSW Raigad and JSW Pratapgad -- was handed over in October 2017.The deal is known to be the highest value contract between India and Bangladesh in private sector.







Jindal, the largest steel producer in India, will operate these vessels in Maharashtra State Coastal run, also known as the west coast of India. The vessels will carry iron ore and coal from Jaigarh Port (located between Mumbai and Goa) to Dharamtar Port.







Western Marine Chairman Saiful Islam, Rear Admiral Abu Ashraf, Bank Asia DMD SM Iqbal and Western Marine Managing Director Captain Sohel Hasan were also present at the function, among others.

