US imposes new sanctions on Iran

The Trump administration slapped another round of sanctions on Iran on Friday and, brushing aside demands from Democrats for evidence, elaborated on its assertions that the decision to kill a top Iranian commander was justified by an imminent threat to United States embassies and other American interests.





"We had specific information on an imminent threat," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a news conference at the White House. "And those threats included attacks on US Embassies.







Period, full stop." Pompeo stopped short of repeating what President Trump said a day earlier about a specific plot against the American Embassy in Baghdad, but dismissed criticism, including from members of Congress, that the administration had failed to share any intelligence that backs up its case for the killing early Friday of Maj Gen Qassim Suleimani in an airstrike, reports New York Times.







"I don't know exactly which minute," Pompeo said. "We don't know exactly which day it would have been executed, but it was very clear, Qassim Suleimani himself was plotting a broad, large-scale attack against American interests and those attacks were imminent."





Pompeo said information about the threat had been shared with members of Congress, contradicting some members of both parties who said they had received few specifics. Lawmakers from both parties described the briefings as historical lectures as opposed to the typical presentation about classified matters.







One lawmaker said the information was "something you could go on Wikipedia and get. It was that basic." Asked how he defined an imminent threat, Pompeo replied: "This was going to happen. And American lives were at risk. And we would have been culpably negligent, as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff said, we would have been culpably negligent had we not recommended to the president he take this action on Qassim Suleimani."





Pompeo spoke about the threats after he and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the latest round of economic sanctions on Iran. The sanctions were the first substantive response by the United States since Iran launched missiles this week at American forces in Iraq. Iran is already under crippling sanctions from the United States and the latest round was narrowly targeted at industries including steel, construction, textiles and mining.







They also apply to eight senior Iranian officials who were involved in a recent ballistic missile attack on bases where American troops were stationed. The damage to Iran from the additional measures will be negligible, said Peter Harrell, a sanctions expert at the Center for a New American Security.



