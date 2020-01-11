'BNP patron of communalism'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said communalism is the main impediment to building a Sonar Bangla dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.







He came up with the remark while talking to reporters after placing wreath on the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in city's Dhanmondi-32 on Friday, marking the Homecoming Day.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "BNP is a patron of communalism. Rooting out the poison-trees, our main goal is to build a Sonar Bangla under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina." Eliminating communalism from the country is a challenge for the ruling Awami League, he added.





"The Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu is very significant for the Bangalee nation. On this day, our pledge is that we would build the Awami League as a more organised and stronger party," he said.





In absence of Bangabandhu, the AL general secretary said, the victory of the nation was incomplete and it was completed upon the homecoming of Bangabandhu on this day in 1972.That's why this day (the Homecoming Day) is very significant for the Bangalee nation," he added.





