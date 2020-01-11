Fake notes seized in Dhanmondi



The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has seized a large sum of counterfeit currency notes from a household in Dhanmondi.

The elite force raided the third floor of the house at road No. 7/A in Dhanmondi and recovered a large amount of fake bills on Friday morning, said RAB-10 Company Commander Additional Police Superintendent Saifur Rahman, reports bdnews24.com. A team of RAB raided the house and arrested two persons - 'Saiful' and Shah Alam.





It confiscated multiple machines to print counterfeit currency and a large amount of fake notes of Tk 1,000 and 500.They have counted the notes which primarily appeared to top Tk 10 million.RAB will share the details following the raid, said officials.





