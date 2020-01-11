'Evidence shows Iranian missile downed Ukraine jet'



Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence suggests that a Ukrainian jet was hit by an Iranian missile before it crashed in Teheran, and called for an international probe of the disaster.





"We have intelligence from multiple sources, including our allies and our own intelligence. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa on Thursday.







"This may well have been unintentional." More than a third of the 176 people aboard Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Flight 752 were from Canada when it plunged from the sky about two minutes after a pre-dawn take-off on Wednesday. The Boeing 737-800 was on fire, according to witnesses on the ground and in other aircraft cited in a preliminary Iranian report on the crash.





Iran's state media say authorities have invited Boeing to take part in the investigation into the crash. The state-run IRNA news agency quoted a foreign ministry spokesman on Friday as saying Iran "has invited both Ukraine and the Boeing company to participate in the investigations."





The spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, says it will also welcome experts from other countries' whose citizens died in the crash.Whether accidental or intentional, a shoot-down would echo two other instances of surface-to-air missiles knocking down civilian jets.





Curiously, Iran and Ukraine were involved in the previous episodes.In 2014, pro-Russian rebels in Ukraine fired on and destroyed a Malaysia Airlines jetliner. In 1988, an Iranian airliner was felled by a United States cruiser after being mistaken for a hostile intruder following a skirmish with Iranian boats.



British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement there is evidence UIA Flight 752 was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile."We are working closely with Canada and our international partners and there now needs to be a full, transparent investigation," he said.





US President Donald Trump, speaking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, said "I have my suspicions" about why the plane went down, but said he didn't want to say what those suspicions were."It was flying in a pretty rough neighborhood," he said. "Somebody could have made a mistake."





Two surface-to-air missile launches were detected by a US spy satellite from an Iranian battery near the airport minutes after the jet took off, followed by an explosion near the plane, said a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity.









