Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain addressing a discussion at the National Press Club in the city on Friday marking the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -AA



Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain has said that there is no scope for autocracy in Bangladesh as only solid democracy to remain here.





He came up with the remark while addressing a discussion organized by the Gono Forum at the National Press Club in the city on Friday marking the Homecoming Day of Bangabandhu. Dr Kamal said, "Bangabandhu had sought democracy, but there's now no democracy in our country as we accepted autocracy instead of independence.





Sometimes, risk needs to be taken for protecting democracy, and we've to take that risk this time." When Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was returning home, British police gave him salute and said, "We prayed for you.





Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman returned home from Karachi to London and Delhi on January 10, 1972 after his

release from a Pakistan jail.





Dr Kamal Hossain, also the convener of the Jaitya Oikya Front, said, "People must take risk for protecting democracy."Creating obstacles to holding a fair and credible election is tantamount to disgracing the martyrs of the Liberation War, he also said. "





As long as Bangladesh remains, the people of the country will remember him and respect him. He had liberated the country and made people its owners. It's written in the constitution signed by him that people are country's owners. We achieved the independence as we got an outstanding leader like Bangabandhu," he observed.







Mentioning that Bangabandhu never compromised with unjust and unfairness, the Oikyafront chief said, "We must put up a resistance against unfairness. There's no scope for autocracy in Bangladesh as only solid democracy to remain here."





Dr Kamal said father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had given the guidelines through the Constitution so that people can enjoy their basic rights.





He said the constitution signed by Bangabandhu should be shown to the students of every school and college. "Depriving people of democracy and their basic rights and voting rights, means defying the instructions of Bangabandhu and disgracing him."Dr Kamal urged the country's people to get united so that they can enjoy their basic and constitutional rights.





