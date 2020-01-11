Nation observes Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day

On January 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to Dhaka through London and New Delhi



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid tribute to Bangabandhu as Bangladesh celebrates the homecoming of its founding father from a Pakistani jail in 1972.





Hasina, the eldest daughter of Bangabandhu, placed a wreath at the mural of the Father of the Nation in Dhanmondi at 7 am on Friday to commemorate the occasion, reports bdnews24.com.





She observed a minute of silence. A team of the President Guard Regiment offered armed salute at that time.Hasina then paid her respects to Bangabandhu as the Awami League chief by placing another wreath at his mural along with her fellow leaders from the party.





The leaders of the ruling party's associate bodies Jubo League, Chhatra League, Secha Sebak League, Mohila League, Krishak League and Sramik League also paid homage to Bangabandhu.





On January 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned home to Dhaka through London and New Delhi 24 days after Bangladesh emerged a free nation by defeating the Pakistani armed forces in a nine-month war.





Since then, January 10 has been observed as Bangabandhu's Homecoming Day. But the celebrations this year have an added dimension with the nation set to mark 'Mujib Year' -- the birth centenary of Bangabandhu with much fanfare. The countdown for the Mujib Year celebrations begin Friday.

