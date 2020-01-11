'Mujib Borsho' countdown begins

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the National Parade Ground in the city on Friday with younger sister Sheikh Rehana and son Sajeeb Wazed Joy. -PID



The much-awaited nationwide countdown to the yearlong celebration of the 'Mujib Year', marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, has begun.







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the countdown on Friday at a ceremony at the National Parade Square in the capital, where Bangabandhu landed in the newly liberated Bangladesh on January 10, 1972.







"I'm opening the countdown," she announced while pressing a button. With the inauguration, the countdown began simultaneously in every district, upazila, and public gathering places across the country.







Digital boards and other devices have been set up at different public places in Dhaka city and divisional headquarters, and district and upazila towns for the countdown.The prime minister also unveiled the logo of the Mujib Borsho to be celebrated from March 17, 2020 to March 26, 2021.





Speaking at the event, she said, "Bangabandhu had handed over to us the victory torch and we want to move forward with it." heikh Hasina expressed the hope that the people will put Bangladesh in a dignified position on the global stage by establishing 'Sonar Bangladesh' as dreamt by the Father of the Nation.





A symbolic C 130J aircraft of the historic homecoming of Bangabandhu landed at National Parade Square at 4:35pm. Famous song of Sondhya Mukhopaddhya 'Bangabandhu Tumi Fire Ele' was played after the landing of the plane. The song was played on this day back in 1972.





A 21-gun salute heralded the opening of the plane door after its arrival at the tarmac of the airport.About 150 people, including students of different educational institutions, welcomed the plane, while nearby place of its exit door have been illuminated with laser light.





Laser light slowly went down to the edge of the red carpet reflecting homecoming of great leader Bangabandhu. Prime minister's son and ICT Affairs Advisor Sajeeb Wajed Joy and sister Sheikh Rehana, other members of the family, cabinet ministers, over 2,000 guests and 10,000 visitors, registered online, joined the event.





Political leaders, including Gono Forum President Dr Kamal Hossain, who heads opposition alliance Jatiya Oikya Front, and Bikalpadhara Bangladesh chief AQM Badruddoza Chowdhury were among the attendees.





Bangabandhu landed at the then Dhaka International Airport at Tejgaon on Jan 10, 1972 from a British Royal Air Force aircraft (C-130J) which carried him from London en-route New Delhi.Bangladesh secured victory on December 16, 1972 from the Pakistani occupation through a nine-month bloody war that took lives of 3 million Bengalis.







Leave Your Comments