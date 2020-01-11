Neha in her newest avatar for 'No Filter Neha'



She has defied the conventional norms- of posing as a glamorous mother, unlike many of her Bollywood counterparts and has been enjoying motherhood to the core. With a string of celebrities appearing on her show, Neha Dhupia is now backing with a new avatar- courtesy the podcast show #NoFilter Neha.







"Acting is very close to my heart. It comes naturally to me. The craziness of cinema attracts me towards it!" says Neha during the interview to The Lifestyle Journalist Magazine. Neha has appeared on the cover page of region's coveted TLJ Magazine for the January 2020 edition

