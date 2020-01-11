Sunny gives us right inspo



Actor Sunny Singh was last seen in 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' charting an unforgettable presence. With his release 'Jai Mummy Di' inching closer, the resonance that Sunny Singh's style has is totally the 'cool' we need in our wardrobes. On a promotional spree, the actor sure knows how to ace it with the right attitude and style.







While Sunny displays affection for solids, he doesn't shy away from experimenting with camo as well as his most recent look goes. Sporting a black sweatshirt over camo was never this dapper.





