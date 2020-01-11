Mahesh is receiving a lot of love for the trailer



The trailer of Mahesh Babu's upcoming movie 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' was recently released and it crossed 10M views within 24 hours and fans are all praises for the superstar. It is a romance-comedy-action movie and will see Mahesh Babu in the lead.







When the trailer had launched, Mahesh Babu's character was by fans as it includes such a power pack performance Fans are extremely excited about the movie. While Mahesh Babu has impressed us yet again with his charm and performance.





Leave Your Comments