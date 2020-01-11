Sara is all set to take over 2020



If you think, you have been seeing a lot of Sara Ali Khan lately, you are not wrong. Having created an impact with her power-packed debut and entertaining second performance, Sara has been the talk of the town ever since.







The actress is all set to take over Bollywood once again with her upcoming flick which is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will see Kartik Aaryan star alongside the actress; the movie is slated to release on Valentine 's Day 2020.





Even though the actress had no release in 2019, Sara was the talk of the town. She won several accolades for her stellar debut with 'Kedarnath' which was immediately followed by 'Simmba' which went on to become a box office hit.

