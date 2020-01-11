Walton targets 2.5m fridge sale in 2020

Walton Group has set a target of selling out 25 lakh or 2.5 million units of fridge in this year, a 23 percent higher than the fridge's sale of the previous year.
The local brand also made a further milestone in the refrigerator market through achieving its mega target of '19 A 20.' By surpassing the last year's target of selling 20 lakh units of fridge, the actual sales of Walton fridges were 20.30 lakh units, registering a 41 percent growth in its fridge sales than the sales of 2018.
To celebrate the success of achieving '19 A 20,' Walton organized a day-long 'Mega Achievement Celebration and Best Branding Award' at its corporate office in the capital on Tuesday.
In that event, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Managing Director SM Ashraful Alam announced the target of selling 25 lakh units of fridge in 2020. He gave a name to the target with '20 A 25'. A total of 42 Walton and Marcel officials have been awarded for their great contribution in the fridge sales to get succeeded the '20 in 19' sales target.
