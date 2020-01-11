500 students to visit BSMSN marking 'Mujib Year': BEZA



Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) is planning to arrange a visit for around 500 students to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) at Mirsarai, Sitakundu and Sonagazi upazillas under Chattogram and Feni districts, marking the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.





BEZA will take the students from different universities for its two- day visit aimed at engaging new generation with the country's development. The programme is likely to be held in March this year.





Talking to BSS, BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said the BEZA will accelerate more its activities during the 'Mujib Year', from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021, for implementing the a government's goal to set up 100 special economic zones across the country, reports BSS.







"We will arrange different seminars, workshops and displays on different development activities," he added. Through participation in the program, he said, students will gather knowledge of the ongoing development activities for building their future. "The students can also deliver their opinion about the development activities. Through their opinion, they can get involved in development," he added.





The BEZA chief said at least eight companies have already started their factory construction in the BSMSN while one of them have already completed their construction and another one will complete within this month. He informed that Jinyuan Chemical Industry Limited, a sister concern of the Chinese Zhuzhou Jinyuan Chemical Industry Company Limited,







has already set up its factory in the BSMSN while construction of a power plant is going to be ended. Another six companies - Modern Synthetic, Arman Hoque Denims, Asian Paints, Nippon and McDonalds, Bangladesh Auto Cars and Bashundhara Chemicals have started their factory construction, he added.





The BEZA chief expected that more 20 companies will start their factory construction works at the BSMSN during the Mujib Year. Paban Chowdhury said they are also taking initiative to rehabilitee the people to be affected due to development works.







He also informed that a total of eight state-run Special Economic Zones (SEZs) is set to be setup industrial units as all development works have almost been completed. The zones are Mirsarai Economic Zone, Mirsarai Economic Zone 2A, Mirsarai Economic Zone 2B, Jamalpur Economic Zone, Srihatta Economic Zone, Feni Economic Zone, SPG and Mongla Economic Zone.





He said the interested investors can start setting up industrial units in the eight EZ as all development works have almost been completed. Bangladesh is going to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman from March 17, 2020 to March 17, 2021 aimed at presenting the life and works of Bangabandhu before the people, especially the new generation.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has declared 'Mujib Year' during the period of birth centenary celebration to make people aware of the authentic history of Bangabandhu and the Liberation War.

