Cosmos dialogue on EU’s contemporary relevance begins









Cosmos Foundation’s dialogue on ‘EU and the Contemporary Global Scenario: A Reflection for the Future’ began at a city hotel on Saturday morning.





Cosmos Foundation Chairman Enayetullah Khan delivered welcome remarks, opening the dialogue with Principal Research Fellow of the Institute of South Asian Studies, National University of Singapore, Dr Iftekhar Ahmed Chowdhury in the chair.





Dr DaniloTürk, who served as the President of Slovenia from 2007 to 2012, is scheduled to deliver the keynote speech at the event.





Cosmos Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Bangladeshi conglomerate Cosmos Group, has arranged the symposium as part of the Cosmos Dialogue.





There will be an interactive discussion after the keynote speech where the foreign affairs experts are expected to share their thoughts focusing on the European Union and contemporary global issues.





DrTürk is also a Slovenian diplomat, professor of international law, human rights expert, and political figure.

He was the first Slovenian Ambassador to the United Nations, from 1992 to 2000, and was the UN Assistant Secretary General for Political Affairs from 2000 to 2005.

In 2016, Türk was an unsuccessful candidate for the post of Secretary-General of the United Nations.

