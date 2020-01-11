Three more devotees die at Ijtema venue









Three more devotees died due to old age complications and severe cold at the Ijtema venue in Tongi here on Friday night and early Saturday.





The deceased were identified as AbdurRazzaque, of Rajshahi, Abdul Tomij of Cumilla, and Md Shahajahan of Brahmanbaria.





Illias Hossain, a caretaker of the Ijtema ground, said they died in different times of Friday night and early Saturday at their respective tents.





With theses, a total of six devotees died at the Ijtema venue.





Earlier on Thursday night Khoka Mila, 60, of Sirajganj district and Mohammad Ali, 70 of Chattogram died while Yeakub Ali, 85, of Gopalganj, died just after arriving at the Ijtema venue on Thursday morning.





The first phase of BiswaIjtema, the second largest congregation of Muslims after Hajj, began on the banks of the Turag River in Tongi after Fazr prayers on Friday.





The Ijtema began with "a'mbayan" (general sermons) by Pakistani Islamic scholar Maulana Obaidul Khorshed.

