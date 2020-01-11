Rocket falls near Iraqi base housing US troops

A rocket fell on Thursday night in the Fadhlan area of the Dujail district in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province, police sources said. -Reuters



A rocket fell on Thursday night in the Fadhlan area of the Dujail district in Iraq's northern Salahuddin province, police sources said. The area is close to the Balad air base which houses US troops.







The source of the rocket is unknown, the sources said. It caused no casualties. Dujail is 50 km (30 miles) north of Baghdad. Balad base is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) north of Baghdad.





This comes amid an escalation of tensions between the US and Iran after Donal Trump authorised the targeted killing last week of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded overnight with its most direct assault on America since the 1979 seizure of the US Embassy in Tehran, firing more than a dozen missiles at two installations in Iraq.





The Pentagon said Wednesday that it believed Iran fired with the intent to kill. The US and Iran, however, stepped back from the brink of possible war as President Donald Trump signalled he would not retaliate militarily for Iran's missile strikes on Iraqi bases housing US troops.





Taking to Twitter after his re-election campaign on Thursday, US President Donald Trump said his administration will not hesitate in defending American lives or stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism.





"Under my administration, we will NEVER make excuses for America's enemies - we will never hesitate in defending American lives - and we will never stop working to defeat Radical Islamic Terrorism!" Donald Trump tweeted.







Trump said, "After years of rebuilding OTHER nations, we are finally rebuilding OUR nation. We are finally putting AMERICA FIRST!"







We are finally putting AMERICA FIRST!" At the Ohio rally, President Donald Trump made the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani a theme of his campaign, drawing cheers from thousands when he said the death saved lives and delivered "American justice."





Trump defended his order to kill Soleimani and rejected criticism from Democrats who say he overstepped his authority with the US military's drone strike against the commander of Iran's military Quds force at Baghdad's airport a week ago.



Trump accused Soleimani of organising violent protests by Iran-backed groups at the US Embassy in Baghdad earlier this month"Last week the United States once again took the bold and decisive action to save American lives and deliver American justice," Trumpsaid.





Trump placed Soleimani's death a week ago as part of his tough-on-militants message and an example of what he said was a stronger military under his watch. "They hit us with 16 missiles and I said: 'How many?' We were ready to go. We were ready to go. I said, 'How many?' How many died? How many were wounded? 'Sir, none.' None.





Pretty good warning system. None. 'How many were hurt?' 'None, sir,'" he said."So we didn't do anything. We were ready. We were ready. Not that I wanted to. But we were ready. You have no idea. A lot of people got very lucky," he said.









