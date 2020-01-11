Gloomy weather likely to continue for 2 or 3 more days: Met office





The foggy weather that stated on Saturday morning is likely to continue for two or three more days across the country, said Met office.





“The overcast condition may continue for another two or three days,” said Md Abul Kalam Mollik, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Metrological Department.





The lowest temperature of the country was recorded at 10.2 Degree Celsius at Ishwardi in Pabna.





Ridge of sub-continental high extends up to west Bengal and adjoining western part of Bangladesh as seasonal low lies over South Bay, according to the latest Met Office bulletin.





Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country, it said.





Moderate to thick fog may occur at places over the country during midnight to morning.





Besides, night and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.





