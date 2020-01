Police recovered the body of an unidentified elderly woman from Kumar Nad at Chakbazar in the district town on Saturday morning.





Locals spotted the floating body of the woman, aged about 65, in the river around 10:30 am and informed police.





On information, police recovered the body and sent it to Faridpur Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Sub-inspector Belal Hossain of Kotwali Police Station.





