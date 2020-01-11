2 killed in Chattogram road accident





Two young men, including a police constable, were killed as a covered van hit their motorbike in Fauzdarhat area of Sitakundu upazila on Saturday morning.





The deceased were identified as Alamgir, 24, a constable of the office of Deputy Inspector General of Police, Chattogram Range and Shahidul Islam, 28.





In-charge of Chattogram Medical College Hospital police outpost said that the accident took place around 6am when the covered van hit their motrobike, leaving the duo critically injured.





The injured were taken to the hospital where doctors pronounced them dead.

