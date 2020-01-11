Bring an end to crimes against humanity, genocide: Bangladesh to UNSC

The Permanent Representative (PR) of Bangladesh to the UN Ambassador Rabab Fatima has urged the UN Security Council to bring an end to crimes against humanity, genocide and war crimes.

She was addressing the Security Council Open debate on Friday on “Upholding the United Nations Charter to maintain International Peace and Security.”

Reiterating Bangladesh’s abiding commitment to the UN, Ambassador Rabab Fatima recalled the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s maiden speech at the UN in 1974 where he said, “The noble ideals enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations are the very ideals for which millions of our people have made the supreme sacrifice.”

It is from this same steadfast commitment that Bangladesh continues to be a leading contributor to the UN Peacekeeping, said a press release on Saturday.

The humanity and courageous leadership shown by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in hosting more than a million persecuted Rohingyas which saved the region from potential destabilization, also stems from that abiding commitment, Rabab added.

Highlighting on the new and emerging challenges such as the asymmetric security threats coming from non-state actors and a new generation of threats in cyber space as well as challenges in the fronts of climate change, poverty and inequality, terrorism and violent extremism, and human displacements, she underscored the growing relevance of multilateralism and the United Nations in addressing the challenges and fulfilling aspirations of the current and future generations.

This was the First Open Debate of the Council this year chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Vietnam Pham Binh Minh, marking the advent of the 75th anniversary of the UN Charter.

The meeting was addressed by over 100 member states.

The UN Secretary General AntónioGuterres and Chair of the Elders, Mary Robinson briefed the Council at the beginning of the debate.

Leave Your Comments