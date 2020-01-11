BNP against EVMs, digital Bangladesh: Quader

Referring to BNP’s objection to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming elections to the two Dhaka city corporations, Awami League General Secretary said Obaidul Quader on Saturday said they want an ‘analogue Bangladesh, not a digital one’.

“EVM is a recognised modern and digital system which allows quick vote casting and count. But, BNP is against the use of EVMs in the Dhaka city corporation elections,” he said while distributing warm clothes among cold-hit people at Saidpur Railway Officers’ Colony ground at noon.

Claiming that all the elections held under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government were neutral, Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said BNP raises allegations of vote-rigging even before the election and they lose before the vote is cast.

“BNP does politics just for going to power but not for people. They haven’t stood by those who are suffering from cold,” he added.

The ruling party leader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does politics for the development of the country and its people, not for power.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, State Minister for Disaster Management and Relief Dr Md Enamur Rahman, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim and its Relief and Social Welfare Affairs Secretary Sujit Roy Nandi were, among others, present.