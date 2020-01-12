Diner Sheshe





"'Akriti, go find out who that guy is dating?', 'Akriti, find out if she likes me?' -- you can say, I was an investigator since my school and college days. I was the reliable go-to person when someone wanted gossip! But never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd become a detective. I'd just finished my MBA and saw an ad in the paper asking for detectives. I had nothing to lose so I applied.





When I went into my interview, there was hesitancy on both sides. I didn't know what I was getting myself into and the man interviewing me kept asking if I was sure I wanted to apply for this position. I was surprised when I was offered the job but I immediately accepted. I was the only female field agent in the entire company, and couldn't understand why. I loved what I did, but of the 100 suggestions I made to my boss, he'd maybe accept 1!







My first case was a pre-marriage check and since then, we've grown to solve all kinds of cases. But there have always been challenges; after all, we live in a man's world where females are either someone's daughter or wife. Just 2 hours ago I got off the phone with a man who couldn't understand how I, a woman, was going to solve his client's case -- he wanted to talk to a man!





But, sometimes you just need to let your work do the talking -- today, I have a team of over 95 detectives, with branches all over the country and we solve almost 100 cases per month! I've solved complex cases involving politicians and businessmen and have donned all kinds of disguises -- from a chaiwali to a college girl!





I know I'm a woman who isn't working an expected normal white-collar job, but I haven't let that stop me. The thing is there are always going to be people out there who don't believe that a woman can stand on her own two feet and create something of her own. I'm here to tell you that she can!"





