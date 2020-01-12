Worldwide waffling





Joe Biden believes that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) ? the man who refused to even vote on Merrick Garland for the Supreme Court ? will suddenly become "mildly cooperative" with Democrats once Donald Trump is no longer president. The former vice president and current Democratic presidential candidate made his rosy prediction at a Tuesday fundraiser in New York City at the mega law firm Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. He said he believes that "all politics is the logical extension of human nature, personal relationships." Tuesday's remarks seemed to be an elaboration of his earlier comments that he thinks Republicans will have an "epiphany" once Trump leaves office and will start cooperating with Democrats.











Cafe X, which over the last three years became a pioneer in coffee industry automation, has abruptly closed its three downtown San Francisco cafes at One Bush Plaza, the Metreon and on Market Street near Montgomery Street. Cafe X founder Henry Hu confirmed the closures on Twitter Tuesday afternoon in a series of posts that said the downtown cafes "helped (Cafe X) develop the newest machine that we launched recently" at the San Francisco International Airport and the San Jose International Airport. "We will (be) offering refunds to anyone with prepaid app credits and invite them to check out our latest and greatest robotic coffee bar experience on their (next) flight at SJC or SFO," Hu said on Twitter.











For the second time in five months, Canadian social media users are obsessing over Mr Justin Trudeau's face. In September, it was old pictures of the Canadian prime minister in blackface that got him in trouble during the election campaign. This month, it's Mr Trudeau's facial hair that is trending online after a picture posted to Instagram by his personal photographer showed a pensive-looking Trudeau sporting a neatly trimmed salt-and-pepper beard.











Prince Charles has delivered a raw and emotional video message to the Australian public as our devastating bushfire crisis rages on. The future King of England was sombre as he admitted it was a "hopelessly inadequate way" of sending his support Down Under but explained he and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, "are thinking of you so very much at such an incredibly difficult time and in such impossible and terrifying circumstances". "But I did want to say that both of us have been in despair over the last several weeks watching this appalling horror unfolding in Australia and witnessing so much of what you're having to go through from this distance," the Prince of Wales said.



