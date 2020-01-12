DU students march towards Kurmitola

Students of Dhaka University (DU) in a bid to build a safer Bangladesh for women brought out an anti-rapist march towards Kurmitola on Saturday. -AA



Students of Dhaka University (DU) in a bid to build a safer Bangladesh for women brought out an anti-rapist march towards Kurmitola from the university premises on Saturday protesting rape of their fellow.





Students Community against Rape and Sexual Violence (SCRSV) organized the march with a four-point demand around 3pm from the Raju Memorial Sculpture of TSC towards Kurmitola of the capital.





Sibli Hasan, convener of the platform announced the demand which include a speedy trail deploying enough men from the law enforcement agencies, CCTV surveillance from Kurmitola bus stand to Airport, extermination of illegal drug business in the area and to put the capital city Dhaka under close circuit camera surveillance.







"We will conduct an anti-rape campaign titled 'Jaago Manush Jaago Bohhni Sikha' in Dhaka South City Corporation area from January 16 to 30," he said.





While the same campaign will be run at Dhaka North City Corporation from February 2 to 20, Sibli added. Expressing solidarity with the students Eminent Historian Dr Mesbah Kamal said, "There are some lacking in our law and the rapists are using those gaps to get rid into the punishment. Besides, we've law but no implementation of it makes a culture of impunity. Masculinity has brought into every single inches of our society."







"Capitalism is playing a vital role behind these scenes. Due to capitalism there is growing a culture in our society that represents our women as products. Even when we make add of a cheap essential we show our women in an indecent way. This sick practice should stop immediately," Dr Mesbah added.





Among others Susmita Dey, Vice President (VP) of Bangladesh-Kuwait Friendship Hall Union, Film maker Aparajita Sanjita, Afsana Ahmed, representative of social organization Youth for Change were also present at the demonstration.





---Shahriar Azam, AA

