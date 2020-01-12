Vitamin A plus Campaign held in Kishoreganj

Kishoreganj Police Super Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM inaugurating National Vitamin A Plus Campaign by feeding a capsule to a child in Kishoreganj Sadar on Friday. -AA



National Vitamin A plus Campaign (2nd Round) was inaugurated on Saturday (11 January) was held at the conference room of Kishoreganj 250 Bed General Hospital. Civil Surgeon Dr. Md. Mujibur Rahman presided over the meeting. Police Super Md. Mashrukur Rahman Khaled BPM (Bar) was atteded as chief guest. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education & ICT) Md. Habibur Rahman and Kishoreganj Municipality Mayor Md. Parvez Miah were attended as special guest. It was addressed among others by 250 Bed General Hospital Deputy Director Dr. Sultana Razia, Deputy Director of Famly Planning Dr. Rowshon Akter Jahan District BMA General Secretary Dr. Abdul Wahab Badal, District EPI Superentendent Bimol Chandra Roy spoke on occassion. During the campaign in 2926 center a total of 5, 16,400 children from age group 6-11 months and 12-59 months child feeded by Vitamin A capsules.







---Ashraf Ali, Kishoreganj

