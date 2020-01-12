IU pays homage to Bangabandhu

Members of Bangabandhu Parisad election commission in Islamic University placing a floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural on Friday. -AA



The Islamic University unit Bangabandhu Parisad election commission has paid rich tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of the Homecoming Day on the campus in Kushtia on Friday.





The leaders and activists of IU Bangabandhu Parisad, led by its chief election commissioner Professor Kazi Akhtar Hossain, paid the homage by placing floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural around 5:00pm.





Around two hundred teachers and officials including IU syndicate member Professor M Mahbubar Rahman, Professor M Zakaria Rahman, Professor M Maher Ali, Professor Shelina Nasrin, Professor Nasim Banu, Professor Saidur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan and Shahidul Islamwere present on the occasion.





IU authorities and different teachers associations were also placed floral wreath at Mrittunjoyee Mujib mural.





---AA Correspondent, IU

