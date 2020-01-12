10-day-long art and literary fair ends

Manikganj DC SM Ferdous giving a crest to Upazila Parishad Chairman Israfil Hossain, UNO Asmanul Hosna Liza and AC Land Ali Razib Madmud in Manikganj Sadar on Friday. -AA



A ten-day-long art and literary fair ended at Manikganj Government High School in the night on Friday (January 10) with prize distributing and colorful cultural functions.







Manikganj Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous formally handed the prizes over the winners of the art and cultural competitions and best three stalls. Chairman of Manikganj Zila Parishad Golam Mohiuddin, Public Prosecutor of Manikganj Judge Court Abdus Salam, Deputy Director of Local Government Fauzia Khan, Former Vice President of Manikganj District Sports Association, general secretary of Manikganj Diabetic Association Sultanul Azam Khan Apel, Chairman of Manikganj Sadar Upazila Parishad Israfil Hossain, Deputy Commander of Manikganj District unit of Bangladesh Muktijoddha Sangsad Momin Uddin Khan, Executive Magistrate of the District Administration Farzana Yasmin were present at the prize distributing ceremony.







Manikganj Sadar Upazila won the first prize in the team category while its singers- Roksana Akter Liza won in Nazrul and Rabindra son category and Shahnaj Poly won in modern song category. Arobinda Mandal and Sathi Akter of Harirampur Upazila won the patriotic and folk song categories respectively and Mustafizur Rahman Mamun of Manikganj Municipality won the recite category.







The stalls of the Department of Agriculture Extension, Department of Public Health and Manikganj Municipality won the first, second and third prizes respectively while Manikganj District Council got special prize in the stall category.





Manikganj Sadaur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asmaul Hosna Liza, its Assistant commissioner Ali Razib Mahmud Mithun and other winners received their crest from the guests. All the seven upazila and Manikganj Municipality took part in the ten day long competitions.







On the other side, Manikganj District Administration held a colorful cultural functions on January 8 where Deputy Commissioner SM Ferdous, his wife Afruja Nasrin, Deputy Director of Local Government Fauzia Khan, Manikganj Sadaur Upazila Nirbahi Officer Asmaul Hosna Liza, its Assistant commissioner (Land) Ali Razib Mahmud Mithun, Revenue Deputy Collector Syada Samira, NDC Md Akter Hossain Shahin, Executive Magistrates Tasmia Akter Rozy, Md. Mostafizur Rahman performed cultural events. In the concluding day, best of the best performers of the ten day long competitions and functions including the DC SM Ferdous rendered songs and other events.





The programs began at 5:00 pm and continued to 10:30 pm. Hundreds of people from all walks of life attended and enjoyed the event every day. Manikganj district administration organized the ten-day fair in observance of Mujib Barsha. Health and Family Welfare Minister Jahid Maleaque Sawapam, MP formally inaugurated the event.





---Shohel Hossain, Manikganj

